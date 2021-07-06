Samsung has refreshed its Galaxy F series with the new Samsung Galaxy F22 - the fourth smartphone in the series. The new phone, like other Galaxy F phones, focuses on the large screen and battery capacity. The Galaxy F22 carries a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Customers can also take pictures with the quad cameras at the back. Samsung says the new phone is designed for its Gen Z and millennial consumers, therefore, keeping affordability in mind. Customers can also take selfies with the 13-megapixel front camera or enjoy gaming with the 90Hz display on the new Samsung Galaxy F22.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F22 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a waterdrop-style notch that houses the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries the Mediatek Helio G80 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB on onboard storage that is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card slot. Its rear cameras come inside a square-shaped module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The quad rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy F22 includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2-megapixel shooters for macro photography and depth sensing. At the front, there’s a 13-megapixel camera for video calling and selfies. The camera app on the smartphone comes bundled with modes like Hyperlapse, Slow motion, Food Mode, Pro mode and AR zone.

Other notable features on the Samsung Galaxy F22 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G, Android 11-based One UI 3.1, and Samsung Pay Mini support. Another big selling point of the new smartphone, as mentioned, is the battery unit. It carries a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, customers will get a 15W adaptor inside the box. The Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India starts at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option costs Rs 14,499. It comes in Denim Blue and Denim Black colour options, and the sale will start from July 13, noon via the Samsung Online Store, Flipkart, and select retail stores.

