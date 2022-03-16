Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price In India, Specifications, Flipkart Sale and All Details To Know

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is now available to purchase in India. The phone debuted in the country earlier this month, and it packs features such as a 120Hz display, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, and a large 5,000mAh battery. As the name suggests, the device supports 5G connectivity, which the company is expanding on other smartphone lineups. Samsung started introducing 5G to mid-budget Galaxy M and Galaxy A series phones last year. The Galaxy F23 5G also comes with Android 12 out-of-the-box and promises two years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price in India, Availability and Offers

Customers can choose between Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour options. The Galaxy F23 5G is priced at Rs 17,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. As a part of the introductory offer, customers can get the Galaxy F23 at Rs 15,999 for the base variant, and the top model is available at Rs 15,16,999. Customers on Flipkart will get an additional Rs 1,000 discount with ICICI bank credit cards. You can also buy it via the Samsung e-store.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F23 comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display that has Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There’s a water drop-style notch as well that houses the 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G SoC that is primarily designed for entry-level mid-budget devices. The same chipset also powers OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Fairphone 4, and more.

The triple rear camera system on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G houses a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In terms of connectivity, we get 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 4G LTE. The 5,000mAh battery unit supports 25W fast charge support.

