Samsung has refreshed its F-smartphone series with the new Galaxy F23 in India. The latest Samsung smartphone looks similar to the Galaxy M52 5G that debuted in the country last year. The Galaxy F23 is also said to be the first Galaxy F-series smartphone powered by a Qualcomm SoC. Other key features include up to 6GB RAM, triple rear cameras, virtual RAM support, and a 120Hz display. Notably, Samsung F-series smartphones are known for carrying large batteries. The latest Galaxy F23 also has a 5,000mAh battery unit.

Samsung Galaxy F23 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F23 sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Customers can choose between Aqua Blue and Forest Green colours, and the smartphone carries the Snapdragon 750G SoC under the hood. The chipset is primarily designed for entry-level mid-budget phones that powers notable devices like the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Fairphone 4, and more. The Samsung Galaxy F23’s rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel, 8-megapixel ( 123 degrees ultra-wide), and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies.

Advertisement

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 4G LTE. The Galaxy F23 5G further carries a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charge support.

Watch Video: Redmi Smart Band Pro Review: A Complete Value-for-money Fitness ‘Watch’

Samsung Galaxy F23 Price in India

The Galaxy F23 is available in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colours and is priced at Rs 17,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 18,499 for 6GB RAM +128GB option. There is an introductory price of Rs 14,999 for 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant, including a bank cashback of Rs 1,000 with ICICI bank cards. Galaxy F23 5G will be available across Samsung.com, Flipkart.com and select retail stores starting March 16.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.