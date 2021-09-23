Samsung Galaxy F42 5G With 64MP Main Camera to Launch in India on September 29

Samsung has announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G in India on September 29. The phone will be available to purchase via Samsung channels as well as Flipkart. The phone may also get some sale offers at the upcoming Big Billion Days from October 7. Samsung has also set up a dedicated microsite that highlights black and blue colour options and a triple rear camera. The front panel will come with a waterdrop-style notch for the single selfie snapper. The website also reveals a fingerprint scanner on the right side and features such as a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 90Hz Full-HD+ display. The phone will support 12 5G bands despite the connectivity option remains unavailable (commercially) in the country. The Galaxy F42 5G will be Samsung’s fifth smartphone in Galaxy F-series in 2021 and the first 5G smartphone in the F-series portfolio to launch in India.

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G appears to be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 that debuted in South Korea earlier this month. If the speculation is accurate, we can expect the smartphone to sport a 6.6-inch screen and MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. The chipset comes paired with 6GB RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage. The phone also has dual-SIM slots and runs on Android 11 with a custom skin on top. The other two cameras on the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G could be a 5-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, Samsung may add an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Other notable features of the Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 that may come to Samsung Galaxy F42 5G include a 5,000mAh battery and microSD card slot. The Galaxy Wide 5’s price in South Korea is set at KRW 4,49,900, which is roughly Rs 28,200 for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G may carry a similar price point. Samsung will launch another 5G-enabled Galaxy M52 5G on September 28 that would retail via Amazon.

