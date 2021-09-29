Samsung Galaxy F42 5G With Triple Cameras, Introductory Price Offer Launched in India

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, bringing more 5G-enabled smartphones to its budget and mid-budget segments. The new device comes just a day after the launch of the Galaxy M52 5G in India. The Galaxy F42 5G is Samsung’s fifth smartphone in Galaxy F-series in 2021 and the first 5G smartphone in the same portfolio. The company claims the phone is designed for millennials and Gen Z customers, and it carries the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that powers several mid-budget and budget 5G phones like Poco M3 Pro, Realme 8 5G, and more.

In terms of specifications, the new Samsung Galaxy F42 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and supports 5G connectivity, as the name suggests. Its triple rear cameras come inside a square-shaped module that also houses the LED flash. The rear camera system on the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G carries a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor for selfies and video calling. The camera app comes bundled with modes like Hyperlapse, Slow Motion, Food Mode, Night Mode, Panorama, and Pro Mode.

Other notable features of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery that comes bundled with a 15W charger Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy F42 5G will be available in two memory variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB priced at Rs 20,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB priced at Rs 22999 - each available in Matte Black and Matte Aqua colours. It is launching during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale on October 3, and customers can also purchase the device via Samsung Online Store and select retail stores. Customers will be able to buy the Galaxy F42 5G at a special introductory price of Rs 17,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 19,999 for 8GB+128GB with the commencement of Big Billion Day on Flipkart.

