Samsung Galaxy F62 Launch in India on February 15: Expected Price, Specifications & More

Samsung Galaxy F62 will be launched in India on February 15, according to the smartphone's official teaser. The official teaser, released on Flipkart, has been updated to announce the launch date of the mid-range smartphone. The Flipkart page for the Galaxy F62 shows a quad rear camera and confirms that the smartphone will be powered by an Exynos 9825 chipset. While Samsung has not provided all details of the Galaxy F62 as of now, it has been a part of the rumour mill since a while, giving us a fair idea on what to expect in terms of specifications.

The teaser also reveals the design of the Samsung Galaxy F62, which shows an Infinity-O Hole Punch display, and a square-shaped camera module at the back. The back panel of the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a turquoise gradient finish, on what seems to be a patterned back panel. In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F62 will be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 9825 chipset. Apart from that, it has previously been reported that the smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch SAMOLED display and the Exynos 9825 SoC may be paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has been hinted to come with Android 11 out-of-the-box and have a 7,000mAh battery. It has also been reported previously that the smartphone would have green and blue colour options, and could be priced less than Rs 25,000 in India.

If the Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced around the Rs 25,000 range, it will go into competition against popular offerings like the Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord, and the recently-launched Realme X7 5G Pro.