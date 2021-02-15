Samsung Galaxy F62 Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications & More

Samsung today launched its mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F62 in India. The Samsung Galaxy F62 is the South Korean manufacturer's second smartphone in its new Galaxy F-series, after the company launched the first F-series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F41 in October last year. The Samsung Galaxy F62 has been launched with a 7nm Exynos 9825 processor and a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart starting February 22.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 has been launched at a price of Rs 23,999 onwards for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and costs Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale starting February 22 and will be sold on Flipkart and Samsung's official store. Samsung, as an introductory offer, has announced a Rs 2,500 discount for buyers using ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. The Samsung Galaxy F62 has been launched in three colour options - radiant green, radiant blue, and radiant grey colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9825 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a full-HD+ resolution. The Samsung Galaxy F62 further has a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Up fron, the Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with 4K video recording capabilities.