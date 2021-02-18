Samsung Galaxy F62 Review: A Good Sub-30k Smartphone That Doesn't Do Much Wrong

It happens to be like the tale of two worlds. On one hand, the Samsung Galaxy F62 comes in with an actual (albeit older) flagship grade processor, hence giving it a strong base to build on. At the same time, all things considered, it still feels like a run of the mill smartphone. While this is partly due to the fatigue of seeing so many smartphones being launched each year, the latter part of the blame lies with the OnePlus Nord – a smartphone that somewhat single-handedly revived an almost-dead smartphone segment.

You see, before the Nord (and then the Google Pixel 4a) came along, the price band of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 in India for smartphones was dead rubber. It was unyielding – people would either prefer to spend less and be happy for what they got at around Rs 15,000, or they would spend upward of Rs 30,000 and opt for devices such as discounted older generation iPhones, OnePlus phones and a select few sub-flagship Samsung phones.

Belonging to the latter, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced strongly – the 6GB RAM variant costs only Rs 23,999. Its key selling point is this massive battery – 7,000 milli-amps of power, paired to the Samsung Exynos 9825 processor that also featured in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series of smartphones. It is a processor that’s two years old already, but is a flagship grade chip, nonetheless.

The question, then, is does Samsung’s precariously placed pricing really work? Does the Samsung Galaxy F62 feel like a cohesive smartphone, that makes sense as a package? Is it something that you’d love to use – and flaunt? Here’s all of this and more, in our Samsung Galaxy F62 review.

First up, the performance is neat enough

In technology parlance, a processor ageing by two years is grossly equivalent to a human growing older by about 16 years. It isn’t exaggerated hypothesis, really – two years ago, you wouldn’t have called for a developer’s head if they disregarded the all-important Dark Mode of today. In any case, two years have passed since the Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC was shiny new and cutting-edge. The good thing, though – two years in, it still appears to be holding fort, at least in one week’s usage.

We overlooked the typical benchmark scores for this one, for it is common knowledge that benchmark scores are far from being a factual representation of a device’s real-world performance. But it really is in the latter that the Samsung Galaxy F62 impressed us a fair bit. Even with Samsung’s considerably heavy OneUI 3.1 on top of Android 11, noticeable and irritable stutters were not as frequent as we had expected. Most everyday tasks load as you’d expect, and even the 6GB RAM variant that we had with us did not particularly annoy us. Yes, Instagram froze itself and reloaded too often every time to save using background memory and keep the overall phone relatively smooth, and so did Microsoft Office by reloading PDF files from mid-page, but these are quirks that you’d find in more expensive phones, too.

Gaming on the Samsung Galaxy F62 was acceptable, too, but not entirely stress-free. Call of Duty: Mobile, for instance, would freeze and stutter a few times if I’d switch out of the game mid-gameplay to attend to an urgent call, and return to it. Even after that, it was not exactly as silky smooth as you’d expect from a flagship grade performance chip. That said, it does produce consistent frame rates, which means that you legitimately can have hour-long gaming marathons on this phone. Fair warning, though – it does show the indicators of slowing down considerably in the near future.

What did not charm me with the Samsung Galaxy F62 is the idea of using an old generation processor, now. At a time when more and more premium and mid-premium segment phones are equipping their devices with 5G modems in preparation for the near future, the Galaxy F62 only gives you 4G. This means that you will have to upgrade your phone in about a year or two if you’d want the new connectivity standard that’s on its way. The old chipset also reduces the longevity of the device in terms of receiving updates, so all things considered, know that with the Galaxy F62, you are making a very vocal short-term investment.

While that isn’t a problem since many of us upgrade phones in a year or two-year cycles, the question is, if you have the option to buy a phone with greater longevity at around the same price, would you voluntarily pick the shorter duration option? I know I wouldn’t.

Battery life: Single-handedly justifies buying the Galaxy F62

This is where the Samsung Galaxy F62 earns all its money. If the old processor, its slight signs of strain, no 5G and questions over software updates concern you, the 7,000mAh battery is its answer. This mammoth of a battery takes a fairly solid amount of beating, where after five straight hours of live streaming Ravi Ashwin’s delightful century against Joe Root’s England, I still had over 50 percent power remaining from full charge. This is combined with a steady array of emails, work messages and calls in the background, which is fairly impressive.

If you have a super heavy workload of calls and lots of screen-on time, the Samsung Galaxy F62 makes a lot of sense. The 25W fast charger can juice up the battery in just under 1 hour and 45 minutes, 50 percent charge comes up at around the 50-minute mark, and a 15-minute charge leaves you with about 18 percent battery. This, for reference, is good enough for two hours of uninterrupted HD live streaming – not bad at all. If unbridled performance is not your need, and you don’t classify yourself as a power user, the battery stamina of the Samsung Galaxy F62 can justify why you may want to own this phone.

Camera performance: Not bad, but not remarkable

The overall camera performance of the Samsung Galaxy F62 is a bit too close to what the Samsung Galaxy M51 offered, because it has the exact same configuration. The phone gets a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide unit, a 5-megapixel macro unit and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For a full-scale verdict, read our review of the Samsung Galaxy M51.

Left: Binned image from primary 64MP camera, Right: 'Macro' photo from 5MP dedicated macro camera. Differences are highly evident. (Image: Shouvik Das/News18.com)

To sum up, though – the main camera unit is fairly snappy, and produces acceptable levels of detail and overall fidelity. Colours are a touch heightened in terms of saturation, but not something that you’d hate. The ultra-wide unit is actually quite usable, and one that I surprisingly liked, to be honest. It does, though, produce a strange tinge of bleakness in terms of the overall colour reproduction, but in terms of autofocus and details, it fairs well. I found the macro camera to be rather unusable, though – it would either produce extremely noisy photos, or fail to focus altogether. In terms of videography performance, the Samsung Galaxy F62 does the least you’d expect, but it can shoot 4K videos at 30fps. This, however, does heat up the phone quite a bit.

Display: Likeable enough, even without the fast refresh rate wizardry

The Samsung Galaxy F62 also uses the same, 6.7-inch, full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display panel as the Galaxy M51, which is a good thing. Colours are sharp and punchy, the black levels are great, contrast levels are good, sunlight legibility is acceptable, low light viewing is enjoyable, and viewing angles are great, too. There are no real problems with this display, and it is safely among the more reliable smartphone displays in the market. However, you do miss out on a faster refresh rate panel, which most competitors on either side of its pricing provide today. Yet again, this is one of those factors that would be alright for now, but would not be good to miss out on, as the months roll by.

Build, design and ergonomics: Don’t buy it in green

Fact aside that the Samsung Galaxy F62 is a fingerprint and smudge magnet – DO NOT buy it in green, if you do decide to buy it. In fact, stick only to the black variant, where the gentle longitudinal half-striped pattern looks elegant and upmarket. With the green variant, Samsung uses a shiny steel base colour on its “3D glasstic” polycarbonate back panel, and the resultant effect is rather tacky.

Apart from this, though, the Galaxy F62 feels sturdy enough. It feels built to last, and the understandable heft because of the 7,000mAh battery adds a reassuring touch to the phone. It feels a bit too heavy at first, but you do get used to it very fast. Button ergonomics are acceptable given the size of the phone, but there’s no denying that those with smaller palms will undeniably struggle to use it. That, though, holds true for almost every phone of today.

Verdict: The Samsung Galaxy F62 is worth considering

...only if you can live with its very obvious compromises. This phone will slow down more obviously than other new ones around its pricing mark, but not so much that it’ll become unusable. You won’t be able to play games at peak graphics settings, but at a slightly lower point, the Galaxy F62 is one of the most reliable performers. The phone is huge and bulky, but its 7,000mAh battery is a strong selling point that you can’t really ignore. The camera… well, it isn’t great, but it certainly is more than good enough for the occasional tryst with photography. All things considered, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is a smartphone that you should definitely keep in your consideration. We reckon you should buy the 8GB RAM variant if you do narrow down on it.

At or around its price tag, you have the Vivo V20 and the Realme X7 5G, and I’d recommend the Galaxy F62 over both. However, going slightly above its price, does it beat out the fan favourite, the OnePlus Nord? If battery life is your sole priority, then yes, it does. However, in terms of general aesthetics, overall performance and the innate newness, the Nord still holds on to its title.