Samsung Galaxy F62 Tipped to Pack 6.7-inch Display and 7,000mAh battery, Other Key Specs Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy F62 has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time and recently, the smartphone purportedly received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards, hinting at its launch in India soon. Now, a new leak suggests the next Samsung F-series phone will sport a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display and a massive 7,000mAh battery. Earlier this week, a notable tipster suggested that the smartphone will come with a "powerful Exynos" chipset without specifying the exact details. Rumours suggest the phone could be called the Samsung Galaxy E62 in other markets.

The latest development comes from the publication MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal that adds that the Samsung Galaxy F62 could feature a 64-megapixel primary camera. The report further claims that the device would come in green and blue colour options. Recently, tipster Mukul Sharma noted that Samsung is preparing to launch the new F-series smartphone under the campaign "FullOnSpeedy." The post also said that it could be priced less than Rs 25,000. The Samsung Galaxy F62 has further purportedly appeared on several certification websites that tips its specifications. The smartphone is expected to come with Bluetooth v5.0, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 out-of-the-box. The phone is reportedly in the mass production stage at Samsung's Greater Noida factory in Uttar Pradesh.

[Exclusive] Samsung is indeed launching a new F series smartphone. It's supposed to be a #FullOnSpeedy phone. The multi-core score (2401) will outperform the 765G processor. Price will be less than 25k 😍Hey @samsungindia, which one eh?Any guesses #stufflistingsarmy? pic.twitter.com/x0dA80sXDz — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 3, 2021

If rumours about the smartphone are accurate, the Samsung Galaxy F62 will compete against popular mid-budget offerings such as Xiaomi Mi 10i and OnePlus Nord in India. Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy F41 in October 2020 that features a 6.40-inch full-HD+ display and a 6,000mAh battery. The phone is touted to deliver 26 hours of video playback time. Its price in India starts at Rs 15,499 for the base 64GB unit while the 128GB storage model costs Rs 16,499.