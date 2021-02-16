Samsung Galaxy F62 vs OnePlus Nord: Two of the Hottest Mid-Rangers Compared on Paper

Samsung yesterday launched its second Galaxy F-series smartphone, the Galaxy F62 in India. Priced at Rs 23,999 onwards, the Samsung Galaxy F62 with features like an Exynos 9825 chipset, a 7,000mAh battery, and more. Given that the Galaxy F62 is the latest mid-range offering from Samsung, it goes into direct competition with other smartphones in the market ike the OnePlus Nord and the recently-launched Realme X7 series. Given its starting price of Rs 23,999, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is the closest competitor to the OnePlus Nord, which starts at a price of Rs 27,999 in India.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy F62 has big shoes to fill, if its going up against the OnePlus Nord, which is said to be the top-selling higher mid-range smartphone in the country. While actual sales will be the decider, once the Samsung Galaxy F62 goes on sale on February 22, we will take a look at how the Samsung Galaxy F62 compares against the OnePlus Nord on paper. For the sake of comparison, we will put the top-end variant of the Samsung Galaxy F62 against the base variant of the OnePlus Nord, given the similar price range. The base variant of the OnePlus Nord is priced at Rs 27,999 and the top-spec variant of the Samsung Galaxy F62 has been priced at Rs 25,999.

OnePlus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications

The OnePlus Nord comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy F62, on the other hand, comes with Samsung's in-house Exynos 9825 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. It is in terms of the battery capacity, that the Samsung Galaxy F62 trumps the OnePlus Nord with its 7,000mAh unit over OnePlus Nord's 4,115mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy F62 Camera

In terms of optics, both the OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy F62 come with a quad rear camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy F62's quad camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy F62 gets a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the OnePlus Nord gets a dual camera setup with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.