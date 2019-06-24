Samsung Galaxy Fit Gets Listed on Flipkart, India Launch Imminent

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Fit fitness band in India as a dedicated page for the product has been listed on e-commerce portal Flipkart. There is a possibility that the company could launch the Galaxy Fit alongside the Galaxy Fit e, both of which made their debut at this year’s Unpacked event back in February.

The Galaxy Fit features a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with a 120x240 pixel resolution. The Galaxy Fit e, on the other hand, features a 0.74-inch 64x128 pixel monochrome PMOLED display. Both offer 5ATM water resistance, automatic motion detection, sleep analysis, and heart-rate monitoring running while running on Samsung’s new ‘Realtime OS.’ The Galaxy Fit comes in Black and Silver colours, whereas the Fit e is offered in Black, White and Yellow colours.

These fitness trackers are primarily for consumers looking who want a simple and sleek solution to track their fitness, unlike large smartwatches. According to Samsung, these fitness trackers can automatically track when you run, walk, bike, or start any general dynamic workout in case you don’t want to select manually from the 90 different activities.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit was announced with a price tag of $99 (Rs 6,900 approx) in the US with the Galaxy Fit e is priced at $45 (Rs 3,200). We can expect a similar price range for the wearable in India.