Samsung Galaxy Fit Gets Listed on Flipkart, India Launch Imminent
The company could launch the Galaxy Fit alongside the Galaxy Fit e, both of which made their debut at this year’s Unpacked event back in February.
The company could launch the Galaxy Fit alongside the Galaxy Fit e, both of which made their debut at this year’s Unpacked event back in February.
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Fit fitness band in India as a dedicated page for the product has been listed on e-commerce portal Flipkart. There is a possibility that the company could launch the Galaxy Fit alongside the Galaxy Fit e, both of which made their debut at this year’s Unpacked event back in February.
The Galaxy Fit features a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with a 120x240 pixel resolution. The Galaxy Fit e, on the other hand, features a 0.74-inch 64x128 pixel monochrome PMOLED display. Both offer 5ATM water resistance, automatic motion detection, sleep analysis, and heart-rate monitoring running while running on Samsung’s new ‘Realtime OS.’ The Galaxy Fit comes in Black and Silver colours, whereas the Fit e is offered in Black, White and Yellow colours.
These fitness trackers are primarily for consumers looking who want a simple and sleek solution to track their fitness, unlike large smartwatches. According to Samsung, these fitness trackers can automatically track when you run, walk, bike, or start any general dynamic workout in case you don’t want to select manually from the 90 different activities.
The Samsung Galaxy Fit was announced with a price tag of $99 (Rs 6,900 approx) in the US with the Galaxy Fit e is priced at $45 (Rs 3,200). We can expect a similar price range for the wearable in India.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Says 'Occupy Mars' But Uses Picture of the Moon Instead
- Kabir Singh Earns Rs 70.83 Crore in First Weekend, Shahid Kapoor 'Feels So Special' with Fan Response
- Calling Emergency Services: Smart Assistants in Amazon Echo And Google Home Can Detect Heart Attacks
- Kohli Pleading With Folded Hands to Umpire Over DRS Call is Now a Relatable Meme
- Weekly Tech Recap: PUBG Lite Pre-Registration, Xiaomi CC, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and More
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s