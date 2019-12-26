Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to Use Real, Foldable Glass

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, all set to take Samsung's foldable smartphone efforts on to the next generation, will reportedly make use of a real, ultra-thin glass cover instead of plastic screens. The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be similar to the Motorola Razr in the way it can be opened and closed around the horizontal axis.

The information comes courtesy of Twitter user Ice universe, who stated that the Galaxy Fold 2, about which leaks are surfacing at increasing frequency, "will use an ultra-thin glass cover for the first time in the world, replacing plastic materials." He further added, "The screen looks flatter and has less wrinkles," further adding that it is "the correct cover material for foldable phones."

It can be confirmed that the Galaxy Fold2 leaked not long ago will use an ultra-thin glass cover for the first time in the world, replacing plastic materials. The screen looks flatter and has less wrinkles. In fact, this is the correct cover material for foldable phones. pic.twitter.com/BS73BCsA4N — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

An earlier report by PhoneArena reveals that last month, Samsung reportedly agreed to a long-term contract with Dolnsys for ultra-thin glass sheets. It also mentioned that earlier in December, Let's Go Digital discovered that Samsung had filed for three trademarks with EUIPO or European Union Intellectual Property Office, for 'Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass', 'Samsung UTG', and 'UTG'. Each of these are expected to allude to the redesigned foldable phone efforts by Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may be launched alongside the Galaxy S11. The next generation of the Galaxy Fold portfolio is being design so that it could fit inside a person’s pocket, unlike its predecessor. Rumours across the internet also suggest that it will have a 6.7-inch display, and sport a punch-hole selfie camera. The final aspect that is being discussed is its price, and rumours state that Samsung may charge less than $1,000 (~Rs 70,000) for the new foldable smartphone.

