Samsung Galaxy Fold 4G to Arrive in India Soon Says CEO DJ Koh

After launching the Galaxy S10 series here, Samsung will soon bring its industry-first Galaxy Fold 4G to the Indian consumers, DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics said here on Wednesday. Heralding the foldable smartphone era, Samsung unveiled the $2,000 Galaxy Fold at MWC Barcelona last month."India is an important market for Samsung and we have brought several innovations first here as promised last year. Galaxy Fold 4G will definitely come to India," Koh told reporters here on the sidelines of launching the Galaxy 10 series. Galaxy Fold, which will be available globally on April 26, comes with the world's first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display that is capable of opening up to three active apps simultaneously on the main display.The internal screen does not merely bend. It folds smoothly and naturally, like a book. As Galaxy Fold opens and closes, apps will automatically show up where you leave off. "India is different from China as we have 180,000 stores here. They are like family. But even in China, we have started doing well. The pre-orders for S10 are unprecedented," Koh said, adding that the huge consumer base of Samsung in India is a big opportunity for the new series."Indian consumers respond well to meaningful innovations. They immediately recognise and appreciate good products," he added. The new Galaxy "M" series for millennials has been immensely popular, with phones being sold in minutes. "Galaxy 'M' series was launched here first because the country has tech-savvy millennials," Koh noted. Samsung is India's top brand according to mobile revenues and "we expect Galaxy 'M' series to deliver a lot of volumes for us this year," added the Samsung executive who visited India for his second successive flagship launch after the Galaxy Note 9 in August last year."Nowhere is this more apparent than right here in India, where we have invested heavily. We are the only device maker that is truly 'Made in India'. We have been making phones here locally since 2007 at the world's largest mobile factory in Noida. "India is home to our largest experience store which we opened in September in Bengaluru," Koh informed."We have captured more than half of the market share in the premium segment! So, thank you!" he said.