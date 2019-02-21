English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything You Need to Know About the Folding Smartphone
The Galaxy Fold offers upto 12GB of RAM, 1TB of expandable storage, six cameras, two displays, and two batteries all in a single device.
Samsung kicked-off its Unpacked event in San Francisco this year with its highly-anticipation folding smartphone. Called the Galaxy Fold, the handset is the first foldable smartphone from the company which was first teased at the company’s developers conference last year. Today we have more details and a better look at the device.
It’s probably one of the most unique devices out there featuring a 4.6-inch external display and a 7.3-inch foldable screen on the inside. A hinge in the middle allows you to open and close the phone and thanks to the interlocked gears the whole process is smooth and durable. The device will be offered in four colours and consumers will be given an option of customising the colour of the hinge.
We heard about the special user interface last year which was said to be made in a way that it expands when moving from the smaller screen to the bigger one and vice versa. The feature has been dubbed as App Continuity and Samsung is said to have worked with Google and Android developers to make this feature flawless.
The folding phone is powered by the new 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and to handle all of the multitasking features, there is 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage which is using the fast UFS 3.0 standard. There are also two batteries on the inside combining to offer a total of 4,380mAh.
When using the large screen of the device, one can make use of the 3-way multitasking. As of now WhatsApp, Microsoft Office and YouTube Premium apps will support this feature with others to follow soon. There are a total of 6 cameras on the Galaxy Fold, including three on the back, one on the front and two on the inside. Which means that folded or unfolded, you always have a camera available at your disposal.
It will be offered in LTE and 5G versions and it is a finished product. The company will be selling the Galaxy Fold at a starting price of $1980 (Rs 1,42,000 approx) and it will be made available starting April 26 in US and May 3 in Europe. We are still awaiting details whether Samsung will take this device to other regions.
