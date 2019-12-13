Take the pledge to vote

Samsung Galaxy Fold Has Reportedly Sold One Million Units Globally, Claims Company

Samsung claims that despite its $2,000 price point, consumers are willing to pay for the Galaxy Fold.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 13, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold Has Reportedly Sold One Million Units Globally, Claims Company
Image for Representation (Image: Vishal Mathur/News18)

Samsung has sold over a million units of their recently launched Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone. The Galaxy Fold is the first foldable phone unveiled by Samsung, and the first mainstream production device to go on sale globally. Speaking at an event organized by TechCrunch in Berlin, Young Shon of Samsung Electronics said, “We are selling a million pieces of these products [Galaxy Folds]. There are a million people who want to use this product at $2,000.”

When Shon was asked if Samsung is comfortable selling a Beta phone for $2,000, he said ‘yes’ and substantiated his stance with the sale numbers. The Samsung Galaxy Fold phone officially started selling on September 27, months after the originally planned roll-out date. The delay was partly due to the fact that there were multiple reports by reviewers showing how the smartphone was too brittle for everyday usage easily.

Samsung then spent a while reworking on its durability, changing certain parts of the Galaxy Fold's display and hinge to make it less prone to breakage. However, some doubts have continued to remain regarding its mainstream viability, partly heightened due to its prohibitive price tag.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
