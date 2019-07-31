Samsung Galaxy Fold is Expected to Re-Launch in September, And we Hope it is Second Time Lucky

After struggling with some issues with the displays in the initial units and subsequently taking the phone off the retail shelves, Samsung is looking to bring back the Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone. It is expected to be relaunched in September. While the South Korean giant confirmed that it will release Galaxy Fold in September, it has not revealed the exact dates as yet. This could be around the same time when Apple releases the newest line-up of iPhones. It is expected that the foldable phone will be released in South Korea on September 18, 19 or 20. Samsung is reportedly fine-tuning the release schedule with telecom operators in South Korea.

After its initial launch in South Korea and the US, Samsung Galaxy Fold could be launched in the UK, Germany and France. Samsung has initially projected that it would produce 1 million Galaxy Fold smartphones in the first year, though it is not clear if that target remains the same. Samsung Galaxy Fold has been long delayed since April and it finally gave word of the changes that Samsung made to improve the Fold's design. Samsung lhas since assured that tests have been conducted to ensure that the final units won't carry the issues that were reported initially.