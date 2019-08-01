Samsung Galaxy Fold Launch May Happen Around September 18: Report
The re-launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold is reportedly being planned at around the same time as the launch of Apple's new iPhones.
The re-launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold is reportedly being planned at around the same time as the launch of Apple's new iPhones.
South Korean tech giant Samsung's much-awaited foldable smartphone - the 'Galaxy Fold' - is expected to launch right around the launch of Apple iPhone 11 between September 18 and September 20, media has reported. The smartphone was originally set to release on April 26 but the manufacturer indefinitely delayed it after multiple review units experienced display issues, Korean news website The Investor reported.
Earlier, Samsung Display Vice President Kim Seong-Cheol confirmed that the Galaxy Fold's problems have been fixed and it is ready to hit the market. According to media reports, the device would be released in South Korea first, followed by the launch in the US. Markets including Germany, France and the UK would see the launch later. There is no word on when the company is planning to bring Galaxy Fold to India.
In terms of specifications, the device features a 7.3-inch primary flexible AMOLED display and a secondary 4.6-inch screen on the cover of the phone. The premium smartphone comes backed by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. On the rear, it packs a 16MP + 12MP + 12MP triple rear camera set-up. The device also sports a 10MP camera on the front for selfies.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of India-WI Cricket Series, Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli in Miami
- Avengers Endgame Writers Say Thor Killed Thanos Only Because He Let Him
- Not Letting Ambulance Pass Will Cost You Rs 10,000 as Per New Motor Vehicle Bill
- Samsung Galaxy Fold Launch May Happen Around September 18: Report
- This Woman’s Melodious Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Will Take You Back in Time