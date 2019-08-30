Samsung Galaxy Fold Launch Reportedly Set for September 6

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is reportedly slated for launch on September 6 now, according to reports from Korean media outlets. The news comes after the Galaxy Fold was put up for pre-orders in China, although the first sale of the device will happen in South Korea. While initial reports had suggested a launch in late September, the Galaxy Fold is now being launched earlier than initial estimates.

While there have been no specific reasons cited for moving the launch ahead to early September, the launch event scheduled by industry rival Apple may have played a part. Earlier today, Apple released the official date of its upcoming iPhone 11 launch event, which is now scheduled for September 10. It is possible that Samsung is looking to position the launch of the Galaxy Fold in line with the iPhone, which sets off a sale period for premium phones.

To call the Galaxy Fold a "premium" phone would be an understatement. The device features two displays — a 7.3-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED panel, and an external 4.6-inch super AMOLED panel. The device features a total of six cameras in three clusters, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB of RAM and 1TB native storage. Given how unique it is, the Galaxy Fold is unsurprisingly expensive, and is priced at around €1,750 (~Rs 1,40,000).

The Galaxy Fold is slated to launch in India as well, where the pricing is expected to fall between Rs 1,50,000 and Rs 2,00,000. The Galaxy Fold is a relatively limited run smartphone, with a million units made. With it, Samsung will hope that users get over the initial display fiasco, and pick up what is set to be the world's first mainstream and commonly available foldable smartphones.

