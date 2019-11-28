Samsung has rolled out latest update for the foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold. The biggest addition is the support for DeX on PC. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Fold users can connect their devices to their Windows or Mac PC and with just a USB cable and use both the screens simultaneously. Following the DeX to PC update, Samsung Galaxy Fold users will be able to view the content, including pictures, videos and documents, saved on their phone on a big screen. They can also use their phone simultaneously, take calls and check messages. This will also allow users to drag and drop files as well as pictures from their PC to the Galaxy Fold devices. Users can also play games using the mouse and keyboard of their PC and open several tabs at a go.

The size of the update of Samsung Galaxy Fold is around 879.08 MB and carries software version F900FXXU2ASKB. The update includes the November Android security patch and is currently being rolled out to the LTE variant in France. The report further said that the update will soon be available in other countries and also for the 5G version of the Galaxy Fold. Samsung Galaxy Fold users can download the update by going to the Settings app, clicking on software update and then install once the update shows up on their device.

