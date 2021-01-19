Samsung Galaxy Fold Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update in Some Regions

Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold is reportedly receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in some regions. According to reports, the One UI 3.0 update comes with firmware version F900FXXU4DUA1 for the LTE version in France and UAE, while the 5G variant in Switzerland and UK is receiving the update with firmware version F907BXXU4DUA1. The latest update brings all the Android 11 features to Samsung's first foldable smartphone including Chat Bubbles, a new user interface, and more.

According to a report in SamMobile, a website that tracks Samsung developments, Samsung has started rolling out Android 11-based One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy Fold in France and UAE with version F900FXXU4DUA1 for the LTE variant of the Galaxy Fold, while users of the 5G variant of the smartphone will receive the update version F907BXXU4DA1 in Switzerland and UK. This update comes as the South Korean giant is pushing the Android 11 update for its entire lineup. Most recently, Samsung updated its Galaxy S10 series to Android 11, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip received the One UI 3.0 update last month. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G received Android 11 based One UI 3.0 late last month as well and now, the company has released another update to improve touchscreen stability. Samsung started rolling out the One UI 3.0 update with last year's Galaxy S20 flagship series.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was launched in India in February 2019 and was powered by Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphone was updated to Android 10 in March last year and it is unclear when the Android 11-based update will reach Indian users. It is also being said that this will be the last system update for Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold.