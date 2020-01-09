Samsung Galaxy Fold Sales Reached '400,000 to 500,000' Units, Claim CEO DJ Koh

Samsung Galaxy Fold has reportedly seen "400,000 to 500,000" units sold worldwide since its global launch, according to DJ Koh, head of Samsung's mobile business. The executive made this statement in an interview with Korea's Yonhap News Agency, rectifying the previous statement made by a Samsung executive that nearly 1 million units of the Galaxy Fold have been sold. According to Koh, the executive had confused the figure with the initial sales target of 1 million units that Samsung had planned on selling of the Fold.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has seen considerable fiasco around its launch, with a first batch withdrawn and the launch date cancelled after reports of issues with its durability. This caused a considerable delay with the launch of the Galaxy Fold, and led to Samsung revising its sales target as well. With the revised target being 500,000 units, Koh's statement suggests that Samsung has at least come close to matching its sales target for the Samsung Galaxy Fold, despite the product facing criticism and issues to begin with.

This is a positive factor for Samsung, and will possibly work in favour of the brand when it launches future generations of the Fold. While Koh's statement still leaves observers wanting of a more specific figure, even selling 400,000 units of the Fold makes for a considerably successful industry soak test for Samsung with its first ever foldable smartphone. Going forward, it remains to be seen how Samsung improves upon this first generation product, and whether it manages to keep its dominant market position intact.

