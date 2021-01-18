Samsung Galaxy Fold Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 With January 2021 Security Patch

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 custom ROM for the first-generation Galaxy Fold smartphone. The latest software update comes nearly a week after the Galaxy Z Fold 2 started receiving the One UI 3.0 update. The stable release brings a slew of upgrades like enhanced UI elements, an improved system with a dynamic lock screen, among many more. According to SamMobile, the update is currently rolling out to users in France and UAE. Galaxy Fold 5G users in the UK and Switzerland are also reportedly receiving the update.

The update comes with firmware version F900FXXU4DUA1 for the LTE variant and F907BXXU4DUA1 for the 5G variant. In terms of security, the Galaxy Fold is getting the January 2021 Android security patch. It is further receiving features such as chat bubbles, one-time security permissions, media playback widget, and conversations section on the notification bar. If there's an app that the user has not used in a while, there's permission auto‑reset feature to automatically block access to mic or camera until the user opens the app again. Readers can find more information about the One UI 3.0 features here.

Once the over-the-air (OTA) update is available on the smartphone, users will get an automatic notification. They can check it manually by heading to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update. Notably, the latest development also means that all Samsung foldable devices - the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip are now getting the Android 11-based One UI 3.0. The report; however, adds that more countries will likely receive Android 11 on the Galaxy Fold from February.

Other devices that also received the One UI 3.0 include Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy Note 20 series and more.