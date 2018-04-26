English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 With 5-Inch Super AMOLED Display And 8MP Camera Launched in India at Rs 8,190
Galaxy J2 2018 will be available at Rs 8,190 in Gold, Black and Pink colour from April 27.
Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 Featuring Samsung Mall Launched in India For Rs 8,190 (image: Samsung)
South Korean Smartphone manufacturer Samsung has launched its latest device Galaxy J2 2018 in India for Rs. 8,190. The new Galaxy J2 2018 comes preloaded with Samsung Mall, that lets users shop by clicking a picture of the desired product and automatically getting results for the item across popular e-commerce platforms. The Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 mobile features a 5.0-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Quad-Core processor.
The device houses 2GBRAM, 16GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB and runs Android 7.1 (Nougat). In terms of optics, the device houses an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera, both with LED flash. The device also has an advanced ‘Device Maintenance’ feature which optimizes device performance automatically. Galaxy J2 2018 comes with Samsung’s innovative memory-saving feature that automatically directs content from social media applications to the external memory card the company said in a statement. The device is backed by a 2,600 mAh battery.
Galaxy J2 2018 will be available in Gold, Black and Pink colour from April 27, 2018.
Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 Specifications
- Processor- Qualcomm Snapdragon Quad-Core processor
- Display- 5-inch qHD Super AMOLED display
- Camera- 8MP Rear Camera + 5MP Front Camera
- Front and Rear LED Flash
- Connectivity- MP4,M4V,3GP,3G2,WMV,ASF,AVI,FLV,MKV,WEBM, USB 2.0, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi : 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz
- Battery- 2,600 mAh
- Memory- 2GB RAM + 16GB Internal Memory, Expandable up to 256GB
