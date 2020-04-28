Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) With Android Go Unveiled in India: All The Details Here

South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled a new edition of its entry-level budget smartphone, Galaxy J2 Core in India. The phone is listed on Samsung's online store and it arrives after a gap of two years since the launch of the original handset which had 8GB internal storage. The new version of the Galaxy J2 Core 2020 comes with almost the same specifications as the original Galaxy J2 Core.

Samsung J2 Core (2020): Specs and Price in India

As far as specifications are concerned, the first thing that should be mentioned first is that the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 will run on the dated Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition). it offers a 5-inch qHD PLS TFT LCD display of 540 X 960 resolution. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 processor. In terms of memory, users will get 1GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and a microSD card support of up to 256GB.

For photography duties, the handset offers an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture. There is a 2600mAh removable battery, that is listed to offer 12 hours of video playback over LTE and 15 hours over Wi-Fi. Connectivity options on the handset include Micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2. Sensors onboard include GPS, Glonass, Beidou. Having said all these, the handset offers no fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy J2 Core (2020) smartphone has been priced at Rs 6,299 for the sole 1GB RAM + 16GB storage option. The phone is already on sale on the Samsung India official website and is available in three colour options - Blue, Black, and Gold.