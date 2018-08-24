English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Android Go Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More

Samsung has launched its first "Android Go" budget smartphone "Galaxy J2 Core" to India that offers faster speed and better performance.

IANS

Updated:August 24, 2018, 2:23 PM IST
In a bid to disrupt the entry-level smartphone market, Samsung on Friday brought its first "Android Go" budget smartphone "Galaxy J2 Core" to India that offers faster speed and better performance. The new smartphone comes with a 5-inch quadHD display, 8MP rear camera with flash, 5MP front camera, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, running on 8.1 Oreo-based "Android Go", which is the lighter version of Google's operating system, designed for entry-level smartphones, the company wrote in a blog post.

Price details of "Galaxy J2 Core" in India was yet to be revealed. "The 'Galaxy J2 Core' offers a complete smartphone experience, incorporating some of the key features available on high-end devices with improved battery, storage and performance that is particularly appealing to first time owners," said Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Planning, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7570 processor and 2,600mAh battery. Along with India, the distribution would be expanded to Malaysia and additional markets in the near future, the post added.

