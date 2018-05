Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy J6 Specifications Leaked Online; to Come With Galaxy S9 Like Infinity Display

Recent reports had revealed that Samsung is set to introduce four new smartphones in India in its Galaxy A and Galaxy J series. As per the reports , the South Korean tech giant will be bringing two new smartphones in each of the series soon. The move will be an attempt to take on Xiaomi's growing market in the country in the mid-range and the budget segment of smartphones. Now, new reports have come up that reveal some of the specifications of the J series smartphones, which will reportedly be called the Galaxy J4 and the Galaxy J6. The report indicates the following specifications for the two smartphones.The device is reportedly confirmed to sport a Galaxy S9 Infinity display as per its FCC certification. As for its size, the Galaxy J6 will come with a 5.6-inch AMOLED display and is expected to carry a 1480×720 pixels resolution. The device will reportedly be powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC and will come with 2GB, 3GB and a 4GB RAM variant along with 32GB, 64GB of storage options. It is expected to run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.In terms of optics, the Galaxy J6 might come with a 13-megapixel primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with flash. The device is said to sport dual SIM slots, a fingerprint sensor at the back, LTE 4 connectivity and a 3000 mAh battery.As for the more pocket-friendly variant in Samsung's line-up, the Galaxy J4 will reportedly come with a 5.5-inch display with 720p resolution. It will be powered by a 1.4GHz Exynos 7570 SoC and will carry a 2GB or a 3GB RAM coupled. It will also run Android 8.0 Oreo. The camera module at the back is expected to be the same on this one, but the front camera might come with a 5-megapixel sensor and an LED flash. The smartphone may run on a 3000 mAh battery and support dual-SIM connectivity.There is no official confirmation from the company for the launches of the device till date.