English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Launched at Rs 13,990: Here's All You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 has been launched in India and the all-new addition to Samsung's J series is priced at Rs 13,990. Here is all you need to know about the latest Samsung smartphone.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2018, 11:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Launched at Rs 13,990: Here's All You Need to Know
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 has been launched in India. (Image: Samsung India)
Samsung India has introduced an all-new version of one of its top-selling smartphones in India, the Galaxy J7 Prime. Galaxy J7 Prime 2 has been launched as the latest addition to Samsung's J series smartphones and features a full metal unibody with a 2.5D glass and a fingerprint sensor at the front.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is powered by a 1.6 GHz Exynos Octa-Core processor, coupled with a 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, further expandable up to 256GB. A feature that the smartphone comes with is the Samsung Mall which allows the users to click pictures of a product or use an image in their phone's gallery and search for the same for purchase online. In addition, it comes with Samsung Pay Mini for UPI based payments directly through the smartphone.

Also read: Lava Z91 With Face Recognition, Full View Display Launched: Price, Specs And More

In terms of optics, the Galaxy J7 Prime 2 sports 13-megapixel front and rear camera with an f/1.9 aperture in both.

Galaxy J7 Prime 2 has been priced at Rs 13,990 and will be available for purchase in Black and Gold colour variants across Samsung India's retail outlets across the country.

Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Recommended For You