Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Launched at Rs 13,990: Here's All You Need to Know

Samsung India has introduced an all-new version of one of its top-selling smartphones in India, the Galaxy J7 Prime. Galaxy J7 Prime 2 has been launched as the latest addition to Samsung's J series smartphones and features a full metal unibody with a 2.5D glass and a fingerprint sensor at the front.Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is powered by a 1.6 GHz Exynos Octa-Core processor, coupled with a 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, further expandable up to 256GB. A feature that the smartphone comes with is the Samsung Mall which allows the users to click pictures of a product or use an image in their phone's gallery and search for the same for purchase online. In addition, it comes with Samsung Pay Mini for UPI based payments directly through the smartphone.In terms of optics, the Galaxy J7 Prime 2 sports 13-megapixel front and rear camera with an f/1.9 aperture in both.Galaxy J7 Prime 2 has been priced at Rs 13,990 and will be available for purchase in Black and Gold colour variants across Samsung India's retail outlets across the country.