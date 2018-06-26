English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy J8 to Go on Sale in India on June 28: Price, Specifications And More
Samsung Mobile India, on Monday, took to Twitter to announce the availability date of the Galaxy J8.
Samsung launched the Galaxy J8 in India last month in India along with Galaxy J6, A6 and A6+. Back then the company said the phone would be out in India in July but now the company has confirmed that the device will be available from June 28 in India. Samsung Mobile India, on Monday, took to Twitter to announce the availability date of the Galaxy J8. The Samsung Galaxy J8 price in India is Rs 18,990, and it comes in only one configuration - 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone will be available in Blue, Black, and Gold colour options.
The Galaxy J8 features a 6-inch 720p+ Super AMOLED display. Galaxy J8 sports a 16-megapixel sensor. At the rear, the smartphone offers a dual-camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The smartphone facial recognition and has a variable selfie flash. Under the hood runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Also on offer is a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 256GB. Galaxy A6+ and Galaxy J8 are fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery. Connectivity options on the Galaxy J8 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Give the ‘Infinity Touch’ to your picture’s background with the #BackgroundBlurShape of the new 16+5MP #DualRearCamera on #GalaxyJ8. Only 3 days to go for the big launch. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/5uj2gpORLO— Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) June 25, 2018
