English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy J8 With Infinity Display Now Available in India For Rs 18,990
The Samsung Galaxy J8 can be purchased across retail outlets and online via Samsung’s e-shop, Paytm, Flipkart, and Amazon from June 28.
Samsung Galaxy J8. (Image: Samsung)
Samsung have finally made the Galaxy J8 available for purchase in India. As reported earlier, Samsung had already announced the arrival of the device earlier in the week. Samsung Mobile India, on Monday, took to Twitter to announce the availability date of the Galaxy J8. The device comes packed with an 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display along with Android 8.0 Oreo. Apart from this, the Galaxy J8 comes with Face Unlock and also has artificial intelligence (AI) based features like scene and object detection.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: Capable Performance, Incompetent Camera
Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, "Our signature Infinity display, Chat Over Video and Samsung Mall are already a hit amongst millennials and with Galaxy J8, we have focused more on the camera, which is one of the most used features for the millennial today." He also added, "With the Galaxy J8, consumers can customize their images without any third party app and we are confident that they will love the flagship Live Focus feature and industry-first features like Portrait Dolly, Portrait Backdrop, and Background Blue shape."
Samsung Galaxy J8 Features and Specifications
The Galaxy J8 features a 6-inch 720p+ Super AMOLED display and offers a dual-camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors at the rear. The smartphone also has facial recognition and variable selfie flash which enables a user to adjust the exposure while taking selfies. The 16-megapixel at the back comes with an aperture setting of f/1.9 while both front and rear cameras have a single LED flash. Under the hood runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Also on offer is a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 256GB. On the battery front, the Galaxy J8 are fuelled by a 3,500mAh unit. Connectivity options on the Galaxy J8 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also comes with a ‘Live Focus’ feature which enables users to bring focus to the foreground without blurring the background in a picture. The level of background blur can be adjusted before or after clicking an image.
The smartphone’s ‘Chat over Video’ feature enables users to chat on WhatsApp and the default messaging app while watching videos. Samsung says the feature was developed by their Indian R&D team. The feature works by overlaying a translucent keyboard and chat window over the video being watched by the user. Additionally, there are also some memory managements facilities like delete duplicate images, zip unused apps, move to memory card and delete saved APK files. The Galaxy J8 has Samsung Mall Functionality along with Samsung Pay Mini.
Samsung Galaxy J8 Pricing
The Samsung Galaxy J8 price in India is Rs 18,990, and it comes in only one configuration - 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone will be available in Blue, Black, and Gold colour options. The Samsung Galaxy J8 can be purchased across retail outlets and online via Samsung’s e-shop, Paytm, Flipkart, and Amazon from June 28.
Also Watch: Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review | A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Also Watch
Also read: Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: Capable Performance, Incompetent Camera
Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, "Our signature Infinity display, Chat Over Video and Samsung Mall are already a hit amongst millennials and with Galaxy J8, we have focused more on the camera, which is one of the most used features for the millennial today." He also added, "With the Galaxy J8, consumers can customize their images without any third party app and we are confident that they will love the flagship Live Focus feature and industry-first features like Portrait Dolly, Portrait Backdrop, and Background Blue shape."
Samsung Galaxy J8 Features and Specifications
The Galaxy J8 features a 6-inch 720p+ Super AMOLED display and offers a dual-camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors at the rear. The smartphone also has facial recognition and variable selfie flash which enables a user to adjust the exposure while taking selfies. The 16-megapixel at the back comes with an aperture setting of f/1.9 while both front and rear cameras have a single LED flash. Under the hood runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Also on offer is a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 256GB. On the battery front, the Galaxy J8 are fuelled by a 3,500mAh unit. Connectivity options on the Galaxy J8 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also comes with a ‘Live Focus’ feature which enables users to bring focus to the foreground without blurring the background in a picture. The level of background blur can be adjusted before or after clicking an image.
The smartphone’s ‘Chat over Video’ feature enables users to chat on WhatsApp and the default messaging app while watching videos. Samsung says the feature was developed by their Indian R&D team. The feature works by overlaying a translucent keyboard and chat window over the video being watched by the user. Additionally, there are also some memory managements facilities like delete duplicate images, zip unused apps, move to memory card and delete saved APK files. The Galaxy J8 has Samsung Mall Functionality along with Samsung Pay Mini.
Samsung Galaxy J8 Pricing
The Samsung Galaxy J8 price in India is Rs 18,990, and it comes in only one configuration - 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone will be available in Blue, Black, and Gold colour options. The Samsung Galaxy J8 can be purchased across retail outlets and online via Samsung’s e-shop, Paytm, Flipkart, and Amazon from June 28.
Also Watch: Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review | A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Also Watch
-
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Who is this Man Sitting With an Indian Flag While Denmark and France Played a World Cup Game?
- Premachandran: India Reaping the Rewards of Resetting T20 Template Under Kohli
- Zingaat Ruined? Janhvi and Ishaan's Song Is Getting Funniest Reactions on Twitter
- Virat Kohli Keen to Experiment With Batting Order, Wilson Stays Positive
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Teaser: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Star in a Typical Love Story With a Dramatic Twist