English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy M Series Phones to Sport Infinity V Display

Samsung is likely to launch up to four smartphones in the Galaxy M series,M10, M20, M30 and M40.

IANS

Updated:December 28, 2018, 12:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Samsung Galaxy M Series Phones to Sport Infinity V Display
Samsung Galaxy M Series Phones to Sport Infinity V Display (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Samsung's Galaxy M series smartphones, set to make their global debut in India in January 2019, will sport a 6.4-inch Infinity V display and a large battery, probably the largest ever on any Samsung smartphone, according to industry sources. The South Korean tech giant is likely to launch up to four smartphones in the Galaxy M series,M10, M20, M30 and M40, the sources told IANS.

The launch of the M series in India, following months of R&D carried out by Samsung India, would be in line with the company's strategy to consolidate its position among the country's millennials. This new series comes on the heel of Galaxy A7 and A9 -- Samsung's first triple and quad-rear camera devices.

In 2018, Samsung's flagship devices -- Galaxy S9, S9+ and Galaxy Note9 -- became bestsellers, while Galaxy 'J' series continue to rule the mid-price segment, according to industry experts. Samsung India is also set to launch other interesting products across domains early in 2019 to maintain its leading position in the country.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram