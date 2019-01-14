English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy M Series to Launch in India on January 28

The new series of smartphones from Samsung will feature the company’s Infinity-U notch design and aim at competing with Xiaomi.

Kunal Khullar | News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
A new series of smartphones from Samsung is on its way to India. Dubbed as the Galaxy M, the new range is being teased as a competitor to Xiaomi, which has been the reigning champion when it comes to the budget smartphone segment in India.

After confirming the launch, Samsung now has a dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset under the new series. The microsite confirms that the launch is set to happen on January 28. We can also see that the handset will have a water drop notch design, or what Samsung calls the Infinity-U display. It is expected to have a large battery unit, fast charging via USB Type-C port, a dual camera setup on the back and a ‘powerful’ processor.

In a recent report, Senior Vice President at Samsung india Asim Warsi said, “The M series has been built around and incepted around Indian millennial consumers. A lot of our insights, R&D and developments for consumers in India ... they have great connect with many other consumers in many other parts of the world.”

The price range of the new Galaxy M will range between sub-Rs 10,000 going up to Rs 20,000. According to earlier leaks, Samsung has three Galaxy M smartphones called the M10, M20 and M30. The M30 is expected to feature an Exynos 7885 chipset with 4GB RAM.
