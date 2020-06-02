Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 Launching Today in India: Everything You Need to Know

Samsung is set to launch two new budget smartphones in India today. According to teasers on e-commerce website Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 will launch today at 12PM. The Galaxy M11 is expected to be an update for the Galaxy M10 while Galaxy M01 seems to be a new entry-level handset.

Samsung Galaxy M11

The Samsung Galaxy M11 was launched in the UAE earlier this year and features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card of up to 512GB. There is a triple rear camera setup on the handset that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 115 degrees and f/2.2 aperture lens. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, placed in a hole-punch on the top left corner.

Connectivity options on the phone include dual-SIM capability, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS/A-GPS. As for the battery, it will feature a 5,000mAh unit that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M01

Details about the Galaxy M01 are scarce however the teaser page on Flipkart suggests that the phone will feature a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The front camera will be placed in a traditional notch and the battery unit is said to be rated at 4,000mA. Expect the phone to feature a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

According to a Mumbai-based retailer, the Galaxy M11 could launch in two storage variants. These could be priced at Rs 10,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB storage) and Rs 12,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage). The Galaxy M01 is expected to be priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option.

