Samsung Galaxy M01 Price Cut Announced in India, Available on Amazon for Rs 8,399

Samsung's entry-level smartphone, the Galaxy M01, that was launched in India back in June is set to get a price cut. Part of an upcoming deal on e-commerce platform Amazon, a teaser for the same has been revealed. The Samsung Galaxy M01 was originally launched with a price tag of Rs 8,999 and the phone will be available at Rs 8,399 after the price cut. However, the phone is listed at its original price on Samsung India's website. The Samsung Galaxy M01 is currently available in Black, Red, and Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M01 sports a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 720x1560 pixel-screen resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs on Android 10 One UI 2.0 on top. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy M01 houses a dual-rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary lens with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The Samsung Galaxy M01 is also backed by a 4,000mAh battery. While the phone gets a 3.5mm headphone jack there is neither support for fast charging nor the phone comes with a fingerprint sensor.