Samsung Galaxy M01s With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India

Expanding its popular Galaxy M series, Samsung on Thursday launched a new budget smartphone called the Galaxy M01s for Rs 9,999 in India. The phone comes with a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22, octa-core 2Ghz processor paired with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, and expandable storage of up to 512GB via a Micro-SD card. The smartphone is available across Samsung's offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.

"The new Galaxy M01s smartphone is being launched in the sub-INR 10000 price segment. This stylish smartphone comes with the promise of trust and quality of Samsung at an attractive price," the company said in a statement.

The Galaxy M01 also comes equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor and for the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 operating system and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery.