Samsung Galaxy M02 Budget Smartphone Geekbench Listing Hints at Quad-Core Processor, 3GB RAM

Samsung was recently reported to be working on a new budget smartphone, the Galaxy M02. The phone has now been spotted in a Geekbench listing, further suggesting at the phone's existence. The smartphone has been listed as model number SM-M025F on Geekbench. The Geekbench listing comes after the supposed Galaxy M02 was spotted in a Bluetooth SIG certification listing under the same model number last week. The listing suggests that the SM-M025F smartphone will come with Android 10 out-of-the-box and will be powered by an octa core Qualcomm processor.

The Geekbench listing was published on October 19, and indicates that the Samsung Galaxy M02 will have 3GB of RAM. The earlier Bluetooth SIG listing for the supposed Galaxy M02 showed a 2GB RAM figure. Our best guess is that the smartphone will come with two RAM options. The Samsung Galaxy M02 listing also shows a 128 single core benchmark score, and a 486 multi-core benchmark score. The listing also shows that the Samsung Galaxy M02's quad core processor might be clocked at a 1.8GHz base frequency. The earlier Bluetooth SIG listing for the Samsung SM-M025F said that the smartphone will be equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 and ship with Android 10 out-of-the-box and an octa core Qualcomm processor, in line with the recent Geekbench listing.

If launched, the Samsung Galaxy M02 will be the successor to the Galaxy M01, which comes with a 5.71-inch HD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. The Samsung Galaxy M01 sports a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2 megapixel secondary lens. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery.