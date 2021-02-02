Samsung Galaxy M02 Budget Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications & More

Samsung today launched its much-anticipated budget phone, the Samsung Galaxy M02 in India. The Samsung Galaxy M02 will succeed the Samsung Galaxy M01 and is primarily aimed at first-time smartphone buyers. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,999 onwards and will go on sale on Amazon India, Samsung's online store, and other offline retailers starting February 9. The Samsung Galaxy M02 comes as a competitor to Xiaomi's Redmi 9A.

The Samsung Galaxy M02 has been launched in four colour options - Black, Blue, Gray, and Red. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on the front and a textured plastic back. The smartphone is powered by an un-named MediaTek processor, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable till up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Samsung Galaxy M02 has a big 5,000mAh battery and comes with a dual rear camera setup. At the back, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung's One UI on top. Connectivity features on the Samsung Galaxy M02 include a 4G LTE, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, and a micro-USB port.