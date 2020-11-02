Samsung Galaxy M02 Receives BIS Certification, May Launch in India Soon

The Samsung Galaxy M02 has been in the news for quite some time, and it now appears that the phone has received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification - indicating its imminent launch in India. According to the RootMyGalaxy report, the phone is listed with the model number SM-025F/DS that was earlier spotted on the Geekbench website as well. The BIS listing does not highlight any key specifications, though it reportedly highlights the phone's support for dual-SIM cards.

The Galaxy M02 earlier spotted on Geekbench indicated that the Samsung smartphone would come with 3GB of RAM, an octa-core Qualcomm processor, and Android 10 out-of-the-box of the box. The model number SM-025F/DS spotted on both Geekbench and BIS website, had earlier appeared on Bluetooth SIG certification along with another model number SM-A025F_DS that that reportedly belongs to Samsung Galaxy A02. Therefore, it is rumoured that Samsung might launch the Samsung Galaxy M02 in other markets under the moniker Galaxy A02. Additionally, the same model numbers had allegedly appeared in a Wi-Fi Alliance listing last month, highlighting the phone with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

At the moment, Samsung is yet to confirm the development of the smartphone. However, as the Galaxy M02 continues to get several certifications, the South Korean smartphone maker would likely launch the phone soon. Earlier in June this year, Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy M01 with a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) TFT Infinity-V display and dual rear camera setup. It further packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and a 4,000mAh battery. The phone is aimed at entry-level smartphone users and its price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The Samsung Galaxy M01 is available in Black, Blue, and Red colour options via Amazon and the company's online store.