Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Cameras Now Available to Purchase in India: Price, Specs and Best Deals

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M02 is now available to purchase in India via Amazon and Samsung offline and online channels. The smartphone that was launched in the country last week is targeted towards entry-level users, and it packs dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and more. Samsung India has said that the Galaxy M02 aims to strengthen its vision of 'Powering Digital India' by offering user-friendly features in the budget segment. The South Korean tech giant had also launched the Samsung Galaxy M02s in January 2021, that carries triple cameras at the back.

The Samsung Galaxy M02's price in India starts at Rs 6,999 for base 2GB + 32GB storage variant, while the 3GB + 32GB model costs Rs 7,499. Notably, Amazon is offering an introductory discount of Rs 200 on both storage models, bringing the price down to Rs 6,799 and 7,299, respectively - available only for a limited period. Besides, Galaxy M02 customers can avail special offers by network providers. For instance, Reliance Jio customers will get benefits worth Rs 7,000. These include instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 4,000 worth vouchers from various partner platforms across Fashion, Lifestyle & Health. Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) users will get double data benefits on Rs 299 recharge for three months or three recharges on Galaxy M02, whichever is earlier. The smartphone is available in Black, Blue, Gray, and Red.

In terms of features, the Samsung Galaxy M02 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on the front and a textured plastic back. The smartphone is powered by the quad-core MediaTek (MT6739WW) processor, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable till up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Samsung Galaxy M02 has a big 5,000mAh battery and comes with a dual rear camera setup. At the back, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung's One UI on top.

Connectivity features on the Samsung Galaxy M02 include a 4G LTE, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, and a micro-USB port.