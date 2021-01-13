Samsung Galaxy M02s Sale in India to Start on January 19: Price, Availability and More

The Samsung Galaxy M02s will go on sale in India on January 19, the smartphone's dedicated Amazon page has revealed. The South Korean tech company had unveiled the device in the country last week with a price tag of starting Rs 8,999. As its name suggests, the Galaxy M02s succeeds the Galaxy M01 lineup that was introduced in India last year. Customers might be able to purchase the device on Amazon with sale deals like no-cost EMI and more, as a part of the Great Republic Day Sale event that will take place from January 20 to 23.

Samsung says that the budget Galaxy M02s would help users with online education and for other entertainment purposes amid the global pandemic, thanks to its large 6.5-inch screen that has 720x1,560 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the Galaxy M02s packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Its internal storage capacity is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 10 with One UI on top, out of the box.

The rear cameras are placed inside a rectangular module that also includes the LED flash. The triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy M02s includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfie and video calling, there's a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The camera app comes preloaded with features such as auto flash, digital zoom, HDR, and more. Other features on the smartphone include a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support. The company claims that the large battery can offer video playback for an entire day.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M02s price in India starts at Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB+32GB variant, while its 4GB + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs 9,999. Customers will be able to purchase the smartphone via Amazon India and Samsung site in Black, Blue and Red colour options.