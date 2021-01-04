Samsung Galaxy M02s to Launch in India on January 7, to Be Priced Under Rs 10,000

Samsung has announced the launch of Samsung Galaxy M02s in India on January 7. As the name suggests, the phone will be a part of the budget M-series lineup that would be priced under Rs 10,000 in the country. The South Korean tech giant has also revealed that the device would come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V display (company speak for waterdrop notch) and triple cameras at the back. It will further include a Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile processor coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy M02s' micro-site is also live that highlights its 5,000mAh battery. The upcoming smartphone would be assembled at Samsung's factory in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and is said to be in line with the government's 'made in India' initiative. The company says that its mobile processor and large display will offer 'max up gaming' experience to amateur gamers. Other details like camera specifications and connectivity options are yet to be revealed officially.

Earlier in December 2020, the Samsung Galaxy M02s was spotted on Google Play's list of supported devices carrying the model number SM-M025F with the codename ‘a02q.' Notably, the Galaxy A02s - unveiled in November 2020 alongside the Galaxy A12, has the same codename, therefore the upcoming Galaxy M02s will likely be its rebranded version. To recall, the Galaxy A02s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display and carries Snapdragon 450 SoC with 32GB of storage, under the hood. The onboard storage is expandable with a microSD card up to up to 1TB. Its triple rear setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel cameras. It further packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via Micro-USB port. The Galaxy A02s also has a model with 3GB RAM, though its availability details in India remain unclear, at the moment. The Galaxy M02s launch in the country will take place at 1 PM IST on January 7.