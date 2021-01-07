Samsung Galaxy M02s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 8,999

Samsung has refreshed its Galaxy M series lineup in India with the launch of Galaxy M02s. The latest budget smartphone from the South Korean tech giant carries triple cameras at the back, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, under the hood. As the name suggests, the Galaxy M02s succeeds the Galaxy M01 lineup that was introduced in India last year. The new Galaxy smartphone was first unveiled in Nepal earlier this week.

The Samsung Galaxy M02s price in India starts at Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB+32GB variant, while its 4GB + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs 9,999. Its exact availability details remain unclear, though customers will be able to purchase the smartphone via Amazon India and Samsung site in Black, Blue and Red colour options. The phone will also retail via Samsung partnered offline stores, and the company is yet to share its sale deals.

The company in a statement said that the new budget device would help users with online education and other entertainment purposes amid the global pandemic, thanks to its large 6.5-inch screen that has 720x1,560 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the Galaxy M02s packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Its internal storage capacity is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 10 with One UI on top, out of the box.

The rear cameras are placed inside a rectangular module that also includes the LED flash. The triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy M02s includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfie and video calling, there's a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The camera app comes preloaded with features such as auto flash, digital zoom, HDR, and more. Other features on the smartphone include a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support. The company claims that the large battery can offer video playback for an entire day.