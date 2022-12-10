CHANGE LANGUAGE
Samsung Galaxy M04 with Long-Term Support Launched in India: Price, Specs and More
1-MIN READ

Samsung Galaxy M04 with Long-Term Support Launched in India: Price, Specs and More

December 10, 2022

New Delhi, India

Samsung Galaxy M04 features 128GB on board storage. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M04 in India at a budget-friendly price with long-term support and coverage of most basics.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M04 in India at a budget-friendly price tag, with a promise of long-term support, and covers most basics that users can depend on. This budget oriented smartphone features a large HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, and 128GB on-board storage, expandable via MicroSD, making it ideal for users looking to invest in a reliable, easy-to-use device.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M04 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 6.5-inch display is an HD+ panel that offers a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy M04 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel camera. The front-facing camera is a 5-megapixel shooter. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, and it comes with support for 15W charging.

It comes with Android 12, with One UI 4.1 out of the box, and is expected to receive updates up to Android 14 because the company has promised two years of Android support the Galaxy M04.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Price and Availability

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,499 and will go on sale via Amazon on December 16. The smartphone is available in four color options - Gold, Blue, Mint Green, and White.

December 10, 2022
