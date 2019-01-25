Samsung Galaxy M10 And The M20 Will Get Android 9 Pie Updates, But Only by August

Samsung is set to launch a new smartphone series in India to take on the budget segment. According to our sources, the Galaxy M10 will be priced at Rs 8,990 while the Galaxy M20 will cost Rs 12,990 in India. These are likely the prices for the base models, in case the Galaxy M10 and M20 come in more than one variant. The Galaxy M20 will come with 3GB of RAM with either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. Recently it has been revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 will get Android Pie in the second half of 2019. This means that both the smartphones will be launched with the Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.The upcoming smartphones will sport a 6.4-inch Infinity V display and a large battery, probably the largest ever on any Samsung smartphone, according to industry sources. The South Korean tech giant is likely to launch up to four smartphones in the Galaxy M series, M10, M20, M30 and M40, the sources told IANS.According to a recent report, Samsung’s mid-tier Galaxy M20 will come with a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel (f/1.9 aperture) and 5-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) sensors. Under the hood, Galaxy M20 will run on in-house Exynos 7885 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone will run on Android 8.1 Oreo, and feature a 3,5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.