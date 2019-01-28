English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Officially Launched: Here’s All the Information
The new Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are the new budget handsets from Samsung.
Samsung has finally flagged-off its new M-series with the launch of Galaxy M10 and M20. They are also the first set of devices from Samsung that features a tiny notch above the display which it calls ‘Infinity-V’. The company plans on competing with the like of Xiaomi by offering dual-cameras, big batteries and ‘high performance’ processors.
The Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the 3GB+32GB variant will cost Rs 10,990. Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 7,990 for the 2GB+16GB. Both will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com starting February 5 and will be offered in Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black colours.
“Galaxy M smartphones are powerful and stylish, and have been designed to cater to the aspirations of today’s tech savvy millennials. With these new devices, we have dialled up a really powerful experience in every dimension. Today’s millennials want a smartphone that is lighting fast, runs longer and comes loaded with latest innovations. Meaningful innovation and customer-centric approach form a part of our very DNA and the new Galaxy M series is an embodiment of that commitment,” Asim Warsi, Senior Vice-President, Samsung India, said.
The Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) display with a tiny notch at the top. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. Along with that it offers a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 3,400mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo.
The Samsung Galaxy M20, on the other hand, features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution and is powered by an Exynos 7904 processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. This one has a similar dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a big 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
Both the handsets will also come with a new Samsung Experience version 9.5 UX user interface and dedicated storage slot expandable to 512GB and dual SIM VoLTE support.
Jio 4G customers would be entitled to Double-Data on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans. This exclusive offer gives users on the Rs 198 recharge, savings worth Rs 3,110 over 10 recharges.
