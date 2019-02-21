Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 Exclusive Sale For Reliance Jio Users on February 22

We have already reported that owners of the Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 owners can enjoy double-data benefits with Reliance Jio. Now the two companies have joined hands to announce an exclusive sale.Jio users who wish to buy the new Galaxy M smartphones can now get one via the exclusive sale which will be held on February 22. With that, Jio has also announced that it will be offering the same double data offer for Jio subscribers buying the Galaxy M phones.Here’s how to buy the phone during the exclusive sale:1. The sale will be held on February 22 from 12pm to 1pm.2. On the day of the sale, Jio subscribers need to click on sale banner on Jio.com or the MyJio app. Post authentication of their Jio number, they can proceed and participate in the sale.3. The newly launched Galaxy M20 will be available during the sale priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 3GB+32GB variant will cost Rs 10,990. The Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs 7,990 for the 2GB + 16GB.Double Data Offer:1. The double data offer is said to bring savings worth up to Rs 3,110.2. Anyone who purchases a Samsung Galaxy M20 or M10 on or after February 5 and is anactive prepaid subscriber of Jio services will be eligible for the offer.3. To avail the offer, the Galaxy M series user must perform a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 on or after February 5 and the offer is available till May 5.5. The double data will be given to eligible users in form of 10 Double Data Vouchers which can be availed between February 5 and June 30, 2020.6. The user shall be entitled to one Double Data Voucher per recharge for a maximum of 10 recharges within this period.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)