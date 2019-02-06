English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 Owners to Get Exclusive Offers From Reliance Jio
The offer will be eligible for Jio subscribers who purchase a Samsung Galaxy M10 or Galaxy M20.
The offer will be eligible for Jio subscribers who purchase a Samsung Galaxy M10 or Galaxy M20.
Loading...
Samsung recently launched its new budget-oriented youth-focused, Galaxy M series India. The company has now announced an exclusive tie-up with Reliance Jio under the “Jio Samsung Galaxy M series Offer”.
The offer will be eligible for Jio subscribers who purchase a Samsung Galaxy M10 or Galaxy M20. Consumers will get double data for a maximum of 10 recharges. The eligible plans are the Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans for prepaid subscribers only. The offer will applicable starting 5 February 2019.
The Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) display with a tiny notch at the top. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. Along with that, it offers a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 3,400mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo.
The Samsung Galaxy M20, on the other hand, features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution and is powered by an Exynos 7904 processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. This one has a similar dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a big 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
Both the handsets will also come with a new Samsung Experience version 9.5 UX user interface and dedicated storage slot expandable to 512GB and dual SIM VoLTE support.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The offer will be eligible for Jio subscribers who purchase a Samsung Galaxy M10 or Galaxy M20. Consumers will get double data for a maximum of 10 recharges. The eligible plans are the Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans for prepaid subscribers only. The offer will applicable starting 5 February 2019.
The Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) display with a tiny notch at the top. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. Along with that, it offers a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 3,400mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo.
The Samsung Galaxy M20, on the other hand, features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution and is powered by an Exynos 7904 processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. This one has a similar dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a big 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
Both the handsets will also come with a new Samsung Experience version 9.5 UX user interface and dedicated storage slot expandable to 512GB and dual SIM VoLTE support.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arvind Kejriwal-Led Delhi Government Launches Zero Fatality Corridor, To Reduce Road Accidents
- Messi Included in Barca Squad But Valverde Won't Take Risks in Clasico
- Jennifer Lawrence is Engaged to Art Gallery Director Cooke Maroney
- Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn Can't Stop Roasting Each Other On Twitter And It's Hilarious
- Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: There is Nothing Like Knowing Old Bombay from the Top of an Open Bus
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results