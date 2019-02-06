Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 Owners to Get Exclusive Offers From Reliance Jio

Samsung recently launched its new budget-oriented youth-focused, Galaxy M series India. The company has now announced an exclusive tie-up with Reliance Jio under the “Jio Samsung Galaxy M series Offer”.The offer will be eligible for Jio subscribers who purchase a Samsung Galaxy M10 or Galaxy M20. Consumers will get double data for a maximum of 10 recharges. The eligible plans are the Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans for prepaid subscribers only. The offer will applicable starting 5 February 2019.The Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) display with a tiny notch at the top. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. Along with that, it offers a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 3,400mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo.The Samsung Galaxy M20, on the other hand, features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution and is powered by an Exynos 7904 processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. This one has a similar dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a big 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.Both the handsets will also come with a new Samsung Experience version 9.5 UX user interface and dedicated storage slot expandable to 512GB and dual SIM VoLTE support.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.