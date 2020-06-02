Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Officially Launched: Check Price, Specs and More

Samsung has introduced two new affordable smartphones for Indian consumers. The new Galaxy M11, which is a successor for the M10, comes with a hole-punch display design and a triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy M01 on the other hand comes with a waterdrop-style display and features dual rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications

The Galaxy M11 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-O Display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, and is offered in two variants, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. Samsung is offering the option to expand the storage using a microSD card of up to 512GB.

There is the triple camera setup at the back featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The smartphone runs on One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10. Rest of the features include a fingerprint scanner at the back, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset also features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy M01 features a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card of up to 512GB. The dual rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

This one also runs on One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. Other features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The battery is rated at 4,000mAh but sadly no support for fast charging nor does it have a fingerprint scanner.

Price



The Galaxy M11 starts at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It will be offered in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet colour options. The Galaxy M01 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. This one will be offered in Black, Blue, and Red colour options. You can purchase either of the phones on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung India eStore, and other e-retailers starting today. The phones will also be available via offline stores.

