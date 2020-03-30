Samsung Galaxy M11 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Camera Goes Official: Specifications, Price and More

Samsung has launched a new entry-level smartphone under its Galaxy M series. Successor to the Galaxy M10s, the new Galaxy M11 packs decent specs including triple rear camera setup, a large 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and a modern punch-hole design display.

The new smartphone is officially listed on the Samsung UAE website, but there is no info regarding the price or availability. The Galaxy M11 carries the model number SM-M115F and considering the price range of the Galaxy M10s, we are expecting the phone to launch around Rs 9,000.

As for the specs, the Galaxy M11 will be powered by an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM. The processor will most likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, which was previously leaked through a Google Play Console listing. The phone also sports a 6.4-inch HD+ (1560x720 pixels) display with a hole-punch on the top left corner. It also offers 32GB storage with the option of expanding it further using a microSD card of up to 512GB.

The triple camera at the back features a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens having 115-degree field of view. The front camera is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Rest of the features 4G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo. One of the highlights of the phone is the 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.The handset will run on Android 10 and will be available in three colours- Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet.

