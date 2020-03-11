Samsung Galaxy M11 With Snapdragon 450 SoC Leaked on Google Play Console

Samsung might soon launch a new entry-level smartphone and a possible update for the Galaxy M10 and M10s. According to a report, the Galaxy M11 has been spotted on a Google Play Console listing. Apart from confirming the existence of the upcoming smartphone, the listing gives away some of the specifications as well as the design.

The handset will come with a punch-hole sitting on the top left of the display and a noticeable chin at the bottom. The display will offer a 1560x720 pixel resolution, and although the exact dimension is not confirmed we are assuming it to be around 6-inches since it offers a 280ppi. Other features include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, along with 3GB of RAM. It will run on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top. A previous rumour said that the smartphone would be offered in blue, black, and violet colour options.

Considering the Galaxy M10s from last year, we can expect some similar or better features. The M10s came with a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and USB Type-C port. It also came with a dual-camera setup (13-megapixel + 5 megapixel) at the back along with a plastic finish at the back.

