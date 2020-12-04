Samsung Galaxy M12 Spotted on Certification Listings; May Launch as Galaxy F12 in Some Areas

Samsung's Galaxy M12 budget smartphone has been a part of the rumour mill since a while. Now, the smartphone has been spotted in a Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi alliance certification websites. Among the two listings, the Bluetooth SIG listing of the Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with several model numbers, presumably for different regions. While the Bluetooth SIG listing shows the smartphone as the Samsung Galaxy M12 itself, the Wi-Fi alliance listing shows the Galaxy M12's model number - SM-M127G/DS.

The Bluetooth SIG listing of the Samsung Galaxy M12 shows three models of the Samsung Galaxy M12 - SM-M127F/DS, SM-F127G/DS, and SM-M127F/DSN. The SM-F127G/DS model number suggests that the smartphone could be launched as the Samsung Galaxy F12 in some regions. The listing also indicates that the Samsung Galaxy M12 models will be equipped with Bluetooth 5.0. The Wi-Fi alliance listing, on the other hand, shows the smartphone's model number as SM-M127F/DS and suggests that the smartphone could come with Android 11 out of the box. The listing does not reveal anything else about the smartphone except the 2.4GHz Wi-Fi certification.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 has been in the news since a while. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch display along with a huge 7,000mAh battery, according to previous reports. The smartphone's renders had also surfaced last month that showed a quad rear camera setup, a two-tone textured back panel and a waterdrop style notch on the front panel. The renders also hinted at a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the speaker grille placed on the bottom.